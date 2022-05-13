SEBI to join account aggregator framework in India

SEBI joining the framework will give an impetus to the Reserve Bank of India-regulated financial data sharing system, as it will allow customers to share information for their mutual fund and stock portfolios with financial service providers such as wealth managers, robo advisors, brokers, and lenders.
NSDL, CDSL, CAMS, and KFintech will reportedly be key data providers for the account aggregator ecosystem. Touted as the UPI moment for lending, the AA framework ensures quick data sharing with the consent of the user and eliminates the need for physical documents. Until now, only individual current and savings accounts were linked to the framework.
The next step for the ecosystem is to grow the number of financial information providers (FIPs) and get more banks to go live, mainly the State Bank of India (SBI), which has the largest share of accounts in India.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions