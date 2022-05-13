|
SEB launches BaaS platform

Wednesday 27 April 2022 14:49 CET | News

Swedish lender SEB has launched a banking-as-a-service platform that allows companies to offer financial services under their own brand without becoming banks themselves.

With its new BaaS offering, SEBx, the Swedish bank says it is looking to establish itself as a leader in the embedded finance market. SEBx is built on top of SEB’s banking license, which allows the company to be a complete provider of financial services.

The first client on SEB’s cloud-based platform is Humla, a fintech startup that is part of the Axel Johnson Group. Humla says it will work with SEBx to add to its payment and loyalty offerings within the retail space.


Keywords: product launch, BaaS, embedded finance, banking license
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: SEB
Countries: Sweden
SEB

