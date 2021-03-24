|
SEB and Google Cloud partner to help the bank's digitisation journey

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:48 CET | News

SEB and Google Cloud has announced that they have entered a partnership to help the bank’s digitisation journey.

SEB will use Google Cloud’s cloud technologies and collaborate to create new banking services for its customers. As part of the extended partnership, SEB will use Google Cloud more broadly throughout the banking group to speed up its digitisation efforts and provide new solutions to its customers.

SEB’s studio and banking platform, SEBx, is already using Google’s Infrastructure and Data Cloud technologies, such as Kubernetes Engine and Cloud SQL. 


