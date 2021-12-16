|
Scalable Capital launches crypto offer

Thursday 16 December 2021 15:21 CET | News

Germany-based broker and robo advisor Scalable Capital has announced enabling crypto trading on regulated stock exchanges in Germany through Scalable Crypto.

The offer will be available soon for iOS and Android devices. Scalable Crypto combines trading securities on an exchange with investing in cryptocurrencies. Users are shown real-time crypto rates as well as information on the individual currencies. Then, customers can choose the currency you want to trade in, and enter the amount to be applied or the desired number of items in the respective cryptocurrency.

The input will be converted immediately and rounded to whole pieces of a Crypto ETP. At Scalable Crypto, investing in crypto currencies is done with Crypto ETPs, which map the price development of Bitcoin, Ether or other cryptocurrencies one to one. The products are physically stored, meaning that an ETP share is offset by a daily fixed amount of Crypto-Coins, which are securely stored at certified custodians and are insured against theft. The purchased ETP shares are safe in the securities deposit at Baader Bank.


