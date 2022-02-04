|
Sberbank launches mobile money transfer solution in China

Friday 4 February 2022

Russia-based lender Sberbank has launched money transfers to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers.

State-controlled Sberbank, which has customers in 18 countries, launched the service together with Western Union. For a transfer fee of 1%, customers can credit an Alipay account in Chinese yuan with just the recipient's full name and phone number.

Inter-bank transfers using a mobile number are common in Russia. Sberbank now offers cross-border transfers in more than 30 countries. Other Russian banks, such as online-only Tinkoff also offer similar services.


