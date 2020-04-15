Sections
News

Sberbank improves web version of online banking solution

Wednesday 15 April 2020 15:07 CET | News

Russia-based Sberbank has made web interface of its online banking solution available for blind and visually impaired customers.

Initially, the basic financial services offered by the bank were available via the Sberbank online app used with smartphones, desktops, or laptops. Now, the web version includes improved contrast of the colour palette, simpler navigation, and added text descriptions for graphic elements, online publication Verdict says.

The blind and visually impaired people can use a keyboard to access screen readers, via special programs like NVDA, JAWS, or Voiceover. These programmes will read out the app or web page texts and provide users with suitable navigation options.

The web version of the app is also available to use for the all other customers of the bank.


Keywords: Sberbank, web, online banking, Russia, bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Russian Federation
