Salt Edge partners with NayaOne to offer Open Banking connectivity

The partnership enables hundreds of financial services organisations to build customer-centric financial products based on secure access to accounts in 5,000+ banks globally. NayaOne powers the UK Digital Sandbox built for financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, tech startups, and industry regulators. With a unified point of access, firms can test a variety of integrated fintech solutions in a Digital Sandbox environment complete with datasets.
The partnership with NayaOne offers their customers easier access to Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions, removing the complexity of integration and maintenance of connections to thousands of PSD2 channels for account information and new payment capabilities.
Salt Edge’s data aggregation technology automatically structures and categorises bank data fetched via Open Banking channels, while payment initiation enables a faster and more secure payment experience for NayaOne’s clients. The partnership will soon expand to offer Salt Edge’s Open Banking Compliance Solution – a full-service environment for banks and EMIs to meet the strictest regulatory requirements in a matter of weeks.
Click here to find out more about Salt Edge.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions