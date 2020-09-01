Sections
News

Salt Edge brings open banking data to Deskera's SME clients in Singapore

Tuesday 1 September 2020 12:44 CET | News

Provider of cloud-based business software Deskera has partnered with Salt Edge, a provider of open banking solutions, to automate financial data aggregation for its SME customers.

In Singapore, business digitalisation is supported on the national level through various initiatives like SMEs Go Digital programme and the Automation Support Package (ASP). Deskera is a SaaS company, based in Singapore, that helps small and medium businesses with digital transformation by providing them with accounting, CRM, payroll, inventory, taxes and financial documentation support. These solutions are now available with one-click banking and easy reconciliation due to the collaboration with Salt Edge.

Salt Edge API enables aggregation of data from over 5000 financial institutions in 50+ countries to offer financial situation overview for businesses and their end-users alike. Instead of manually entering information or uploading CSV files, bank data becomes instantly available to Deskera’s SME customers for digitising their daily business needs from invoices, orders, bills and receipts to inventory and tax-related calculations. 

By connecting to 21 financial institutions in Singapore, Salt Edge API provides Deskera’s clients with their transaction history in a clean format. Transactions can be aggregated from all types of data sources, including e-wallets, banks, and crypto-wallets.


Keywords: Salt Edge, open banking, data, Deskera, SME, Singapore, APIs, data aggregation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Singapore
