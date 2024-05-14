Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Sage Intacct boosts SMB growth with new features and upgrades

Friday 6 December 2024 13:57 CET | News

Sage, a provider of accounting and financial technology, has announced the launch of Sage Copilot in the US and UK on the Sage Intacct platform.

As part of a series of updates for Sage Intacct customers worldwide, the launch of this generative AI tool will provide users with actionable insights and intuitive assistance to foster productivity and growth.

Sage Intacct boosts SMB growth with new features and upgrades

80% of CFOs adopt AI

Sage Copilot is an AI-powered tool aimed at transforming the way accounting and finance teams address their daily problems. It aims to efficiently identify budget variances for proactive management and deliver clear, reliable answers to queries. By empowering users to work more intelligently and swiftly, Sage Copilot simplifies tasks and reveals insights that lead to impactful business outcomes. Sage collaborates closely with its customers to realise its vision of increasing productivity, accuracy, and compliance, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to concentrate on growth and profitability.

Sage Copilot launches as 80% of CFOs adopt AI to focus on high-value tasks, according to Sage's report, "The Secrets of Successful CFOs". This shift allows CFOs to increase leadership skills amidst evolving finance roles, with 89% noting expanded responsibilities due to technology. Sage Intacct Release 4 2024 upgrades include:

  • Sage Copilot variance analysis: offers real-time insights and alerts on budget variances, aiding budget managers in swift decision-making. Available for early adopters in the US & UK;

  • Sage Copilot search help: provides direct, conversational answers to enhance productivity. Available for early adopters in the US;

  • Sage intelligent time upgrades: features like time clocks and rate cards cater to various industries, ensuring compliance and accurate billing. Available in the US, CAN, UK, AUS, and ZA;

  • New industry solutions with Continental: now supports French-Canadian and Spanish (Spain) to enhance usability for non-English speakers. Available in all regions;

  • Expanded developer capabilities with REST API: allows for custom integrations and tailored solutions, with interactive documentation. Early adopter availability in all regions;

  • Localised features for France: upgrades for tracking general ledger accounts and simplifying financial reconciliation, promoting compliance with local regulations.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, fintech, online bank, financial institutions, generative AI
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Sage
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Sage

|
Discover all the Company news on Sage and other articles related to Sage in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like