Robo advisor quirion acquires Bloxxter and expands product range

Wednesday 15 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Germany-based robo advisor quirion has announced purchasing real estate investments provider Bloxxter to expand its product range with digital real estate investments. 

Bloxxter aims to make premium real estate investments accessible to everyone. The investment is completely digitised and possible from EUR 500. Bloxxter was renamed quirion Sachwerte in the course of the purchase. quirion plans to add several real asset investments to its product range.


Keywords: acquisition, investment, product upgrade, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
