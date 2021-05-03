|
Revolut updates its super app

Monday 3 May 2021

Revolut has made an update to its app, a further move to put it into the super app category, according to AltFi

Revolut says the app is now more simplified and offering a more customisable user experience, a new trend for fintech apps in the west but the norm for the likes of WeChat and Alipay, both Chinese super apps, both owning over 1 billion users. Revolut says the latest app layout update gives users more capabilities and allows them to interact with features in a new way. 

Users can now customise the app and pin their core products to 'tidy' the home view. Revolut has made a few core favourites available to pin across the top of the home screen so that users can choose exactly what they want to see every time they launch the app. Also central to the update is what Revolut dubbs the 'Hub' which groups all Revolut's products into one easy-to-navigate page and allows customer discovery by scrolling through one screen. 


Keywords: Revolut, challenger bank, super app
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
