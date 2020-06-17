Sections
News

Revolut, TrueLayer launch open banking in Ireland

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:45 CET | News

Revolut has partnered with financial API provider TrueLayer to introduce open banking for retail and business customers in Ireland.

The new Open Banking feature allows Revolut retail customers in Ireland to connect their AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, and Bank of Ireland bank accounts to Revolut, making it possible to see all of their balances and transactions in an app. 

Currently, a customer can only access their Irish bank accounts’ details such as account numbers, balances, and transaction histories through that bank’s own online banking service or app. As a result, customers potentially have reduced visibility of this information, as the only way to see this information regularly is through accessing multiple bank websites or apps. 

Revolut's new Open Banking offering has been built in partnership with TrueLayer. Using TrueLayer's platform ensures account information from Irish banks and challengers is integrated and updated. The collaboration also marks TrueLayer’s launch into the Republic of Ireland. The Open Banking feature is free to all Revolut customers, according to the official press release.


Keywords: Revolut, TrueLayer, open banking, AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland, retail, business, balance, transactions, app, API, banks, challenger banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Ireland
