Revolut, TrueLayer launch open banking in Ireland

The new Open Banking feature allows Revolut retail customers in Ireland to connect their AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, and Bank of Ireland bank accounts to Revolut, making it possible to see all of their balances and transactions in an app.
Currently, a customer can only access their Irish bank accounts’ details such as account numbers, balances, and transaction histories through that bank’s own online banking service or app. As a result, customers potentially have reduced visibility of this information, as the only way to see this information regularly is through accessing multiple bank websites or apps.
Revolut's new Open Banking offering has been built in partnership with TrueLayer. Using TrueLayer's platform ensures account information from Irish banks and challengers is integrated and updated. The collaboration also marks TrueLayer’s launch into the Republic of Ireland. The Open Banking feature is free to all Revolut customers, according to the official press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions