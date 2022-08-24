Revolut redesigns its 'Junior' offer

UK-based financial technology company Revolut has announced redesigning its offer for 6 to 17-year-olds to include P2P payments and card personalisation.
The Revolut Junior offer will become Revolut <18. In addition to a new vibrant yellow app and card design, the account now also offers P2P payments and card personalisation, which are two features that are intended to appeal to teenagers. With the P2P function, users can send and receive money in seconds directly in the app and from anywhere.
Social payments are also possible, which means that each transaction can be accompanied with GIFs or personal messages. The physical payment cards can now also be personalised. The Revolut <18 website now offers users the ability to customise debit cards with images, text, emoji, and even freehand sketches. Young users can design their card directly in the app.
The account, which was initially launched under the name Revolut Junior, for children between the ages of 6 and 17 is still free. The account can be activated at any time in the parent's or guardian's Revolut app. Parents remain in control of children's spending and control the account from their own account. If the child is older than 16 years old, they can register with Revolut <18 independently with the consent of their parents.
This product expansion follows news that Revolut had been granted authorisation by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions