Revolut makes Allianz Partners a global travel protection partner

UK-based finance app and EU-licensed bank Revolut has announced making Allianz Partners its new global travel protection partner.
From April 2022, Allianz Partners will offer Revolut travel protection solutions to customers with a Premium or Metal card. This offer will initially be available in 31 markets in Europe and the UK. As part of the cooperation, new and existing customers with Premium and Metal cards will have direct access to a range of travel protection services from Allianz Partners in the Revolut app. As a result of the new partnership with Allianz Partners, travel cancellation and interruption due to pandemic and epidemic diseases (including COVID-19) are now included in the scope of insurance.
The insurance package from Allianz Partners also includes insurance cover for medical emergencies abroad, lost or delayed luggage, winter sports activities, and travel cancellation or interruption. Customers can also make use of a 24-hour hotline for medical emergencies and a range of other Allianz Partners services. The premium subscription now also offers policyholders insurance cover for children or family members under the age of 17, and the metal subscription includes extended travel liability insurance and a deductible exclusion for rental cars.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions