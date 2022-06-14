Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Revolut launches fee-free USD transfers to the UK

Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:19 CET | News

Revolut, a financial super app, has launched new fee-free USD transfers to the UK.

Revolut has moved closer to borderless accounts by offering US bank details to its UK business customers, enabling them to accept USD transfers from US-based customers, payment apps, and online marketplaces with no fees. As increasing numbers of the UK B2B customers do business with the US, this saves senders both time and money.

The new feature enables Revolut’s Business customers to receive USD payments via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network for payments up to USD 1,000,000. Users will still be able to use IBAN details to receive USD payments via SWIFT.

Revolut Business customers can access their new US account details in the Revolut Business app by going to the ‘Home’ menu, selecting the USD pocket, tapping the USA flag and then selecting ‘Local’. This will show the account details that senders can use to pay money into their accounts. All UK business customers will be offered access to the feature. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, super app, digital banking, banks, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Revolut
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Revolut

|
Discover all the Company news on Revolut and other articles related to Revolut in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like