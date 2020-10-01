|
Revolut Junior launches saving feature

Friday 9 October 2020 14:23 CET | News

UK-based digital bank Revolut has announced that its service Revolut Junior has launched a feature called Goals, which helps children learn about savings.

Revolut Junior is designed for young people ages 7 to 17 years old and offers them the freedom to manage their own money and build essential financial skills. The accounts are overseen by parents or guardians for added security and peace of mind.

Parents can create a Goal for their kids and watch their progress as they save. Kids can also create Goals for themselves through the Revolut Junior app, with or without a target value, which can be tracked from the parent’s app. Parents can fund the Goal directly, or kids can fund it themselves from their allowances or by completing their tasks.

Revolut Junior currently has three key pillars, which are Allowances, Tasks, and Goals.


