News

Revolut confirms USD 800 mln funding at a USD 33 bln valuation

Thursday 15 July 2021 14:52 CET | News

UK-based financial superapp Relolut has confirmed that it has raised USD 800 million. 
The company said that this Series E round of funding values Revolut at USD 33 billion.

This latest Series E is being co-led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global, who appear to be the only backers in this round. It comes on the heels of rumors earlier this month Revolut was raising big. Revolut last raised about a year ago, when it closed out a Series D at USD 580 million.

Revolut now has over 16 million customers and sees over 150 million transactions/month, and the plan will be to bring on a wider range of services and promotions both to grow that base, and to get its users putting more money and time into the app. That will also include exploring newer areas like insurance and a deeper dive into investing and trading, and likely a significant increase in credit services, according to TechCrunch.


Keywords: funding, digital banking, money transfer, challenger bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
