Retail-FCL to deliver their ATM managed services in Denmark

Thursday 6 May 2021 14:31 CET | News

Retail-FCL, a provider of services to both the banking and retail sector, has announced they have completed the build to deliver their services in Denmark.

This is an expansion for Retail-FCL as they open to more countries in Europe.

The services available include ATM managed services for banks and retailers, ATM retail services designed to increase sales in store, deposit services for SME businesses and recycling services for banks.

Retail-FCL have expanded their Visa & Mastercard dispensing services into Denmark by completing project build work for a new BIN/ICA.  The services allow Retail-FCL to offer service development for the bank and retail sector.


Keywords: ATM, product launch, banks, SMEs, Visa, Mastercard
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Denmark
