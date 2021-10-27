|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Reply working with European Banking Federation for cloud banking

Wednesday 27 October 2021 15:07 CET | News

Italy-based system integration company Reply has announced partnering with Belgium-based trade association European Banking Federation (EBF).

The aim of the partnership with Reply is to inform banking professionals in the European banking sector about the latest developments and findings on the subject of cloud banking and digital transformation. According to a Reply representative, the services associated with the cloud are changing the traditional use of technology and the partnership should help create continuous product innovations for their financial services customers.

An EBF representative states that Reply has built up knowledge on digital topics across various industries and regions that deepen EBF’s understanding. The partnership will start on 28 October 2021 with a presentation at the event ‘Cyber ​​Resilience in Banking: Regulation, Synergies and Trust’ as part of the EBF series ‘Digital Thursdays’. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile banking, financial services, cloud services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like