|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Real-time payment system set for launch in Iran

Tuesday 23 November 2021 14:48 CET | News

The Central Bank of Iran has given details about its recently announced instant payment system for the country’s banking and payment network.

According to Central Bank of Iran officials, the instant payment system is set for launch in December 2021 and will replace the current card-to-card mechanism for transferring money. Users will have to provide bank account numbers for transfers instead of bank card numbers.

The system is an interbank service under CBI auspices and will handle instant settlement of payments in large and small amounts.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: instant payments, product launch, money transfer, bank transfer
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Iran (Islamic Republic of)
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like