Rauya to deliver country-specific banking tools

Friday 10 June 2022 13:39 CET | News

Rauva, an EU-based startup building a financial super-app, has announced that its platform will deliver country-specific banking and financial management tools to freelancers and SMEs in Mediterranean Europe.

The platform says it is aiming to reach over 20 million potential users in the region.

The Rauva app will come with features such as bookkeeping, cash flow management, prediction, and budgeting. The application will also make use of the latest machine learning and AI technologies.

Additionally, they noted that the app will be built with the support of local enterprises through market research and insight gathering.


More: Link


