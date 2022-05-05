rali_cap rolls out USD 30 mln fintech fund for emerging markets

rali_cap, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on emerging markets fintech, has launched a USD 30 million fund, according to TechCrunch.
In April 2022, the firm, formerly known as Rally Cap Ventures, reached its first close of USD 20 million (its initial target) before increasing the fund size, signalling a strong LP appetite. The two-year-old VC fund invests in B2B and API-first fintechs across Africa, Latin America, and South Asia at pre-seed and seed stages. It expects to achieve a second close by the end of June 2022, TechCrunch reports.
Rali_cap was first a collective before a fund, according to a TechCrunch interview with the founder. He reportedly saw a prospect in aggregating a community of ‘experts’ (primarily operators and angels) to collaborate via Slack on deal sourcing, due diligence, and founder support and invest in emerging market fintechs.
After two years, this collective has nearly 240 individual LPs. They include executives and managers from fintechs such as Wave, Block, MercadoPago, Rappi, Flutterwave, Yoco, Visa, Plaid, Stripe, and Coinbase — and ecommerce platforms like Jumia and Shopify. About 40% are based in the US., while the rest are spread across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, markets where they deployed more than USD 6 million in 2021.
