Railsbank raises USD 37 mln growth funding

Railsbank, the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, has raised USD 37 million as part of continued equity funding to support its global growth and product expansion.
The new investment will enable Railsbank to continue to expand its global footprint, further strengthen its core product proposition, launch Credit Cards as a Service and help increase its lead in the embedded finance market, enabling startups and established brands to prototype, launch and scale financial products within their own customer experience.
The latest round adds to the previous Series A funding round of USD10 million in September 2019 from Moneta Capital, which led the round alongside CreditEase, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Singapore Life and a number of existing investors such as Firestartr.
Railsbank has also recently announced it will offer its complete platform, including BaaS, Cards as a Service, Compliance as a Service and the Credit as a Service to fintechs, enterprise companies and consumer brands in the USA.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions