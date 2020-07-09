Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Railsbank launches in US with its Credit Card as a Service solution

Thursday 9 July 2020 14:11 CET | News

Railsbank has launched operations in the US and won Unifimoney as its first customer. 

Railsbank will offer its complete platform, including Banking as a Service, Cards as a Service, and Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) to fintech and ‘brand’ customers in the US. According to the official press release, the product will encourage competition and innovation within the country’s USD 3.8 trillion credit card market in spending and over 40 billion transactions annually.

Unifimoney, a full-service neobank for high-earning professionals, has become Railsbank’s first CCaaS customer. The Unifimoney credit card will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 as an integrated part of its single mobile account to help automate personal financial management.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Railsbank, US, credit cards, Credit Card as a Service, Unifimonet, Banking as a Service, BaaS, Cards as a Service, cards, CCaaS, fintech, transactions, neobank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like