Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Radicant collaborates with Salesforce

Friday 24 June 2022 12:40 CET | News

Switzerland-based fintech company Radicant has announced a collaboration with US-based software company Salesforce to offer its customers a personalised user experience.

Radicant is offering digital financial services based on Salesforce's cloud-based customer relationship solutions (CRM), aimed at better understanding and serving customers in a real-time and automated fashion.

Using the Salesforce cloud-based marketing tool will enable Radicant to personalise communications with prospective and existing customers.

Another offering from Salesforce that Radiant will employ is the interaction studio, where community members can see content relevant only to them, while its customer data platform (CDP) analyses client needs and preferences. Another solution allows for individualised targeting and processing of service requests, which can be automated and handled quickly using artificial intelligence.

Radicant is currently in the early stages of development, having just received its Swiss banking licence in May 2022. Its aim is to democratise access to personal and sustainable financial services around the clock.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, partnership, fintech, financial services, cloud
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: radicant, Salesforce
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

radicant

|

Salesforce

|
Discover all the Company news on radicant and other articles related to radicant in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like