QNB to deploy Diebold Nixdorf's ATMs with Bulk Cash deposit capability

Thursday 29 May 2025 16:04 CET | News

Diebold Nixdorf has announced its partnership with QNB, allowing the multinational commercial bank to deploy the DN Series 500 cash recycler. 

 

Following this announcement, the lobby terminal will be powered by two cash engines that enable optimised deposit, recycling, and dispensing capacity in the market. The services for this project will be managed by Protech Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf’s licensed partner in the region of Qatar.

In addition, the institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

More information on the QNB x Diebold Nixdorf agreement

According to the official press release, the dual-tower device, coupled with Diebold Nixdorf’s recycling technology capability, is set to enable QNB Group customers to deposit up to a 300-note cash bundle and up to 30 checks in a bundle with counterfeit detection capability. At the same time, the two cash engines will be equipped with sensor technology that will collect data to track the health of the ATM and alert service technicians if there is an issue, increasing availability for customers. The overall scalability of Diebold Nixdorf’s fourth-generation cash recycling engine, RM4V, is set to provide four types of cassettes that can be easily and securely switched for increased flexibility while accommodating up to 13 denominations as well.

In addition, the company’s DN Vynamic software will enable an optimised digital experience for all users in line with QNB Group’s vision, while the scalability of the solution will allow QNB Group to easily support other services like interactive video or touchless and cardless withdrawals.


Keywords: partnership, banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Diebold Nixdorf, QNB Group
Countries: Qatar
