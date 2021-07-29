|
News

Prime Trust closes USD 64 mln Series A

Thursday 29 July 2021 13:16 CET | News

Prime Trust, a shop for financial infrastructure for fintech innovators, has announced the close of its USD 64 million Series A round.

The timing of the raise coincides with the firm having crossed USD 100M in annual revenue-run rate and 250 million API calls per month from its B2B customers. This is the first institutional round of funding for Prime Trust.

Led by Mercato Partners, the round also includes strategic participation from Samsung Next, Nationwide, Commerce Ventures, Ayon Capital, Kraken Ventures, STCAP, s20 Capital, Seven Peaks Ventures, Diverse Angels, University Growth Fund and Nevcaut Ventures.

The funding will be used to add systems and personnel who are working on expanding the company's B2B market share in crypto, including digital asset exchanges, banks, consumer retailers, OTC desks, tokenised assets, and wallets, and in crowdfunding, including broker-dealers, crowdfunding portals and real estate syndicators.

Keywords: payments infrastructure, fintech, API, B2B payments, digital assets
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
