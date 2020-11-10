|
Prime Bank, SimbaPay to launch international money transfer service

Tuesday 10 November 2020 14:09 CET | News

Kenya-based Prime Bank has partnered with UK-based FinTech SimbaPay, to launch an instant international money transfer service via the bank’s digital platform PrimeMobi.

Through SimbaPay, Prime Bank customers will be able to send money directly to bank accounts or mobile wallets across 15 countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia including India, United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Uganda, among others.

Through the digital platforms, Prime Bank aims to make available a one stop solution to its customers in terms of funds transfer. With the inclusion of SimbaPay, the customers will be able to send money to friends and family across the world using their mobile phones.

To access the service, customers will need to login to the bank’s mobile banking app – PrimeMobi, then click on International Money Transfer icon on the homescreen. After confirming the amount to be sent, the sender’s bank account will be debited, and money credited to the beneficiary instantly.


Keywords: Prime Bank, SimbaPay, product launch, PrimeMobi, Kenya, mobile banking, partnership, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Kenya
