Prime Bank, SimbaPay launch international money transfer service

The service will allow customers to send money to bank accounts and mobile wallets in 15 countries, including Uganda, the UK, India, China, and Germany.
SimbaPay previously set up a similar service for transfers to Asia with Kenya’s Family Bank in 2018. Africa has been amongst the most prominent regions for fintech development as users, banks and technology companies have bypassed traditional banking to embrace mobile banking and payment services.
Prime Bank representatives said partnering with fintech companies was part of the company’s plan to increase its digital integration, adding that through their digital platforms, they aim to make available a one stop solution to their customers in terms of funds transfer and with the inclusion of SimbaPay, the customers will be able to money to across the world through their mobile phones.
