pretix partners with Nordigen

Wednesday 16 March 2022 10:48 CET | News

Event ticketing platform pretix has partnered with Nordigen to obtain transaction data for automatic processing of incoming payments.

pretix provides firms in the event industry with a one-stop solution for all their ticketing needs. Their features include an ecommerce platform, a point-of-sale application, access control systems, and a self-service backend. As part of their platform’s ecommerce payment options, pretix allows its clients to connect directly to their own bank accounts in order to receive payments.

The pretix and Nordigen collaboration enables pretix to connect to client bank accounts, allowing event organisers to keep track of transactions and payments.


Keywords: Open Banking, financial data, ecommerce, Nordigen
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
