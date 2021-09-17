Pluggy facilitates access to Open Banking data

The API platform is designed to be a stable and secure communication channel between financial service providers and consumers. The service will be offered free of charge, but with the possibility that new features or additional features will be contracted.
Founded in 2020, Pluggy allows banks, fintechs, and companies from other segments to aggregate accounts of different financial institutions through a single API, standardising and categorising data to enable its customers to create customised financial solutions for their users. The fintech participated in several acceleration programs such as Y Combinator, Plug and Play, Oxygen Accelerator (from Porto Seguro), Liga Ventures, and the Lift Lab project (from the Central Bank).
In August 2021, Pluggy received a contribution of more than BRL 3 million in a pre-seed round led by Gávea Angels. Plug and Play and Urca Angels also participated in the investment.
