|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Plug and Play, Finastra to expand FusionFabric.cloud Platform for open innovation

Tuesday 16 March 2021 14:16 CET | News

Plug and Play and Finastra have started to collaborate on expanding Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation, according to an official press release

Plug and Play will support Finastra with the ultimate goal of bringing more fintechs to the platform to bring the latest innovations to the industry. Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses, and communities. It is supported by a broad portfolio of financial services software, and delivers technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks.

The collaboration will see Plug and Play Fintech sourcing and onboarding relevant startups from across the globe so that they can create apps by consuming Finastra’s open APIs and data sets, which are available on the FusionFabric.cloud platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, fintech, financial institutions, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like