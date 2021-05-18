|
Plaid, US Bank to deliver a secure Open Finance experience

Tuesday 18 May 2021

US Bank and digital finance innovator Plaid have partnered to upgrade US Bank customers to an API-based, credential-less Open Finance experience with Plaid. 

Even more, the integration includes new bi-directional functionality between US Bank My Controls and the Plaid Portal (currently in beta). Now shared customers adjust their permissions quickly and easily through either company’s experience and the settings will remain synced across more than 4,500 applications on Plaid’s network.

Plaid and U.S. Bank are members of the nonprofit Financial Data Exchange (FDX), which is focused on unifying the industry around common standards for secure consumer and business access to their financial data. The announcement is a reflection of FDX’s commitment to advancing consumer transparency, security, and control.


Keywords: Plaid , partnership, Open Finance, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
