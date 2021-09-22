Plaid partners Q2

As part of the partnership, Q2 will integrate into the Plaid Exchange platform, giving Q2’s 500 customers ‘zero-lift’ access to the Plaid network. This means that account holders will have secure API-based access to the Plaid-powered fintech apps they. The integration will come at no cost to Q2 customers.
Beyond the Plaid Exchange integration, Q2 and Plaid’s partnership will give Q2’s bank and credit union customers access to the tools needed to build digital experiences that their account holders have come to expect. As a result of the partnership, Q2 financial institutions will use Plaid’s Auth and Identity APIs to provide their customers with a digital account funding experience. New customers can link their existing bank accounts during the account opening process to fund new accounts within seconds, instead of waiting days for microdeposits.
