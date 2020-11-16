|
Piermont Bank, Treasury Prime partner for fintech banking

Monday 16 November 2020 13:52 CET | News

Tech-enabled digital commercial bank Piermont Bank has partnered with BaaS company Treasury Prime to enable fintech companies to embed Piermont’s solutions apps built with Treasury Prime’s APIs.

Founded in 2019, Piermont has built an end-to-end digital platform that is unencumbered by tech-debt. It works with its fintech partners by offering its banking, compliance, and risk management expertise in the commercial banking space and working closely with fintechs to develop the right offering for their end-users, according to the official press release.

Together with Treasury Prime, Piermont will develop its own product roadmap based on the needs of its fintech partners and their commercial end-users to ensure that fintech clients have the features and capabilities they need for their growing businesses.


Keywords: Piermont Bank, Treasury Prime, fintech, banking, digital banking, commercial bank, BaaS, apps, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
