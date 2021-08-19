|
Penta raises EUR 15 million

Thursday 19 August 2021 10:46 CET | News

Germany-based business banking company Penta has received EUR 15 million from its existing investors. 

With this investment, Penta concludes their series B financing round, which was opened in February 2020 with an initial EUR 18.5 million investment. In the opening round, the money came from HV Capital, venture capitalist RTP Global and the investment arms of ABN Amro and the German Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken, among others. 

Another EUR 4 million followed in July 2020, followed by an additional EUR 7.5 million at the start of 2021. Penta offers digital company accounts and the company’s customers are mainly startups and smaller companies with few employees.


