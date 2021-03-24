|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PaymentComponents to launch FINaplo financial messaging solution

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:15 CET | News

PaymentComponents has announced the launch of FINaplo, a platform for banks and financial institutions, aiming to accelerate financial messaging system's development and validation.

This developer-friendly platform represents a paradigm shift in how financial services companies build, validate, and translate SWIFT MT, ISO20022, SEPA, and CBPR+ messages. Thanks to FINaplo, developers in the financial services industry can find in one place all the tools and services they need to accelerate development and achieve compliance with minimal effort.

The announced solution offers a new way for financial institutions to streamline the processes involved with financial messaging through a radically better system that eliminates complexities and takes development times from months to weeks. The online validation service included in FINaplo enables companies to instantly validate their messages with a simple online tool. Including the possibility to seamlessly embed it in the company's legacy systems with the API sandbox or by downloading and integrating the entire SDK.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, financial institutions, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like