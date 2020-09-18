|
Pakistan rolls out online banking for expats

Friday 18 September 2020 14:02 CET | News

The Pakistan Government has introduced the Roshan Digital Account, an online banking initiative for expatriates. 

The project will facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis to undertake fund transfers, bill payments, and investment activities in the country, according to government statement cited by aa.com. The initiative has been undertaken by the country's central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), along with commercial banks.

Non-resident Pakistanis will now be able to open an account through a digital and online process, without the need to visit a bank branch, embassy, or consulate. Opening a Roshan Digital Account will require a basic set of information and documents, and will take 48 hours once all documents have been submitted.

