Pakistan-based Meezan Bank, BPC partner for digital payments

BPC’s SmartVista platform has been selected by Meezan to deliver issuing and acquiring services for the bank. Meezan Bank is a Pakistani Islamic bank with over 800 branches and presence in more than 240 cities. With the pandemic driving rapid adoption of digital services, and the fast growth of ecommerce in Pakistan, the bank is expected to foresee massive growth in channels and transaction volume. The bank’s move to invest in its digital payment infrastructure forms a part of its strategy to support both consumers and businesses during these challenging times, according to the official press release.
BPC’s SmartVista Switch solution will be used by Meezan Bank to manage the authorisation of payment transactions in real-time, across all channels. Using BPC’s SmartVista Card Management and Issuing solution, Meezan Bank will also strengthen the delivery of new payment instruments to its customers mainly used upon account opening, while also offering a more secure ecommerce experience.
