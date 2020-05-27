Sections
Pacific National Bank taps NYMBUS to launch FACILE

Wednesday 27 May 2020 13:48 CET | News

US-based Pacific National Bank (PNB) has gone live with NYMBUS to outsource the technology and remote full-service operations of its digital-only bank, FACILE.

In partnership with NYMBUS, FACILE was achieved to PNB’s existing bank infrastructure, to handle the complete end-to-end requirements as a service, eliminating the need to undergo a conversion or hire additional resources to stand up a customized and competitive digital bank, as IBS Intelligence reports.

The NYMBUS model is an extension of the cloud-based SmartEcosystem, providing the bundled technology, operational support, and digital onboarding, marketing and integrated CRM solutions to stand up an outsourced digital bank in 90 days.


More: Link


