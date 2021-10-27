|
Orenda partners with Nium to enable embedded finance solutions globally

Wednesday 27 October 2021 15:02 CET | News

UK-based embedded finance platform Orenda has leveraged Singapore-based card issuer Nium’s BaaS API suite to provide a no code, end-to-end serverless banking infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Orenda can offer pay outs to 190+ countries in 100 currencies, pay-ins to 35 markets, as well as card issuing capabilities in multiple countries. Orenda will be exposed to larger markets, creating an extended platform for its clients, who are looking to offer more diverse financial services across a variety of different industries and geographies.

Nium's BaaS platform helps Orenda to offer a one-stop-shop of embeddable financial services elements, using features and components that are configurable to clients' needs and expectations.


Keywords: BaaS, Nium, API, expansion, embedded finance, mobile banking, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
