News

Orenda chooses Nium for global embedded finance solutions

Thursday 21 October 2021 14:36 CET | News

Singapore-based Nium has partnered with Orenda, offering its BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) API suite, to provide a no code, end-to-end serverless banking infrastructure for their clients.

Through this partnership, Orenda can offer pay outs to 190+ countries in 100 currencies, pay-ins to 35 markets, as well as card issuing capabilities in multiple countries. Orenda will be exposed to larger markets, creating an extended platform for its clients, who are looking to offer more diverse financial services across a variety of industries and geographies.

Nium’s BaaS platform helps Orenda to offer a one-stop-shop of embeddable financial services elements, using features and components that are configurable to clients’ needs and expectations.




Keywords: BaaS, digital banking, API, embedded finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
