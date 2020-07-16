Sections
OnlineApplication partners with Salt Edge

Thursday 16 July 2020 11:52 CET | News

Irish fintech OnlineApplication has partnered with Salt Edge, a provider of open banking solutions, to help the mortgage market shorten the mortgage application process.

Salt Edge’s data aggregation solution enables OnlineApplication deliver instant banking information within a mortgage application to include a full breakdown of all expenditure and other things that a broker or underwriter would normally be looking for. 

The collaboration will also allow lenders access to real-time financial data so they can verify the applicant’s identity, account number, income sources, and account balance.

More: Link


Keywords: OnlineApplication, Salt Edge, morgage, Open Banking, data aggregation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Ireland
