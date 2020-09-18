|
OBE, Moneyhub, Streeva partner for charity donations initiative

Friday 18 September 2020 13:44 CET | News

Open Banking Excellence (OBE) has partnered with payment API provider Moneyhub and Streeva, a gift aid company for a charity-driven initiative.

The initiative utilises Open Banking to help make charity donations quicker and easier. This works by allowing charity donations to be made by scanning a QR code with a phone to pay directly from one bank account to a charity’s bank account, with an automated gift aid function, so charities can claim an extra 25% on each donation. The initiative has been launched amidst coronavirus which has undermined the ability of the third sector to raise funds due to social distancing, lockdown, and a general demise of cash, according to AltFi.

Moneyhub created a QR code which will be available on OBE’s website, supporting four charities: MyBnk (financial education charity), SSAFA (armed forces charity), EACH (East Anglia’s Children Hospices), and Bristol Inclusive Thrill Seekers (adventure sports charity). Once the QR code has been scanned with a smartphone, it prompts the user to pick a charity and donation amount. UK-based donors can then pay directly from their bank account to the charity’s bank account.

