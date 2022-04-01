Nuapay partners with Praxis Tech

EML Payments' Open Banking business, Nuapay, has partnered with Praxis Tech (Praxis) to power the delivery of Open Banking and account-to-account payments to Praxis’ clients across Europe.
90% of fintechs cite improved customer experience as key to their competitive advantage, and this integration will enable Praxis' clients to continue to differentiate in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape. Praxis' customers will reportedly have access to faster and safer payment solutions.
One key segment that Praxis serves today is the trading market, which has grown rapidly, with the number of users actively trading increasing by over 30% per annum. This partnership will allow Praxis to provide users with an enhanced experience to better take advantage of trading opportunities.
Praxis' integration with Nuapay's proprietary Open Banking technology and instant cardless payment solutions will be available to all of Praxis' European customers. With Praxis already live in the market, Nuapay has added to its existing Payment Service Providers (PSPs) network, including Worldpay, Visa's CyberSource, Nuvei, and more.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions