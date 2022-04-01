|
Nuapay partners with Praxis Tech

Friday 1 April 2022 11:20 CET | News

EML Payments' Open Banking business, Nuapay, has partnered with Praxis Tech (Praxis) to power the delivery of Open Banking and account-to-account payments to Praxis’ clients across Europe.

90% of fintechs cite improved customer experience as key to their competitive advantage, and this integration will enable Praxis' clients to continue to differentiate in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape. Praxis' customers will reportedly have access to faster and safer payment solutions.

One key segment that Praxis serves today is the trading market, which has grown rapidly, with the number of users actively trading increasing by over 30% per annum. This partnership will allow Praxis to provide users with an enhanced experience to better take advantage of trading opportunities.

Praxis' integration with Nuapay's proprietary Open Banking technology and instant cardless payment solutions will be available to all of Praxis' European customers. With Praxis already live in the market, Nuapay has added to its existing Payment Service Providers (PSPs) network, including Worldpay, Visa's CyberSource, Nuvei, and more.


Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, Nuapay
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
