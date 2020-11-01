|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Northmill Bank, Tink partner for credit assessment

Thursday 26 November 2020 14:10 CET | News

Sweden-based neobank Northmill Bank has partnered with open banking platform Tink to add another layer of intelligence to its credit assessments.

As representatives from Northmill Bank say, Tink can be seen as an international player in open banking today and has the technical capacity necessary for the bank. Northmill Bank and Tink added they will continuously keep developing their partnership.

In the near future, the neobank will be able to offer its customers a range of services including full overview of expenses, simplified verification of income, and additional layers of personalisation that aim to help people improve their financial lives.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Northmill Bank, Tink, partnership, credit assessment, open banking, neobank, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like