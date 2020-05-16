Sections
News

norisbank partners with Deposit Solution to offer savings options

Thursday 28 May 2020 11:42 CET | News

Germany-based norisbank, part of Deutsche Bank, has launched a deposit marketplace offering ‘selected third-party bank’ savings options via Deposit Solutions

After the launch of ‘norisbank ZinsMarkt’, the fintech decided to expand the service into an online marketplace with fixed-term deposit products from European banks.

Along with norisbank, Deutsche Bank and numerous cooperative banks and other partners use the Deposit Solutions platform that benefits from open banking. In total, Deposit Solutions reports having connected over 150 banks and 20 countries to its platform.


More: Link


Keywords: norisbank, Deutche Bank, TPP, banks, Deposit Solutions, ZinsMarket, fintech, Europe, Germany, open banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
