News

Nordiska and Mambu extend their partnership

Wednesday 27 April 2022 15:26 CET | News

Cloud banking platform Mambu has announced it will extend its partnership with digital bank Nordiska for seven more years to support the institution’s growing financial services offering and expansion plans.

Nordiska and Mambu first partnered in 2016 to replace their custom-built legacy systems with a cloud-based infrastructure and months after the kick-off, Nordiska expanded to Finland and Germany. 

More recently, Nordiska acquired another Mambu customer in the area, following a growth strategy combined with its international expansion plan of the cloud banking offering. At the same time, through the partnership, Nordiska managed to accelerate its mission to provide technology, compliance, and business driving liquidity to companies offering financial services.

Nordiska is a licensed and regulated Swedish financial institution focused on the credit market and enables companies and individuals to better conduct their business transactions. Launched in 2014, it is under the supervision of Sweden’s financial supervisory authority and offers its lending services in Sweden, Norway, and Finland.


Keywords: SaaS, partnership, online banking, digital banking, regulation, lending, fintech
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: Mambu
Countries: Finland, Norway, Sweden
