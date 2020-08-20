Sections
News

Nordic challenger bank Lunar selects open banking from Nordic API Gateway

Thursday 20 August 2020 14:22 CET | News

Challenger bank Lunar has selected open banking platform Nordic API Gateway to create value-added, multi-banking features to its customers.

According to the official press release, this partnership enables Lunar to take an important step in becoming the primary banking interface for its more than 170,000 users. In the coming months, Lunar is set to activate multi-banking features and enable payments across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway with Nordic API Gateway.

The open banking partnership with Nordic API Gateway supports Lunar’s goal of creating a ‘financial super app’ for its growing customer base across the Nordics. By utilising Nordic API Gateway’s account aggregation and payment initiation services, the challenger bank will be able to provide customers with actionable open banking features that will allow them to view and move money between accounts, plus pay bills from accounts from other banks, in one app.

The partnership will soon be pushed live to all Lunar customers in Denmark, with Sweden and Norway to follow.

Keywords: Nordics, fintech, open APIs, PSD2, challenger bank, Lunar, open banking, Nordic API Gateway, innovation
