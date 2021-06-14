|
Nordea, Nets extend partnership in Denmark and Finland

Monday 14 June 2021

Nordea and Nets have entered into a new agreement, prolonging their long-term partnership in Finland and Denmark for the provision of payment services, according to the official press release.

Nets will continue to deliver card issuing, processing, fraud prevention and detection, dispute handling, digital solutions, and managed services for Nordea’s card products, including Dankort in Denmark. 

Denmark-based fintech Nets delivers payment solutions that enable banks to meet the demand for safe digital banking experiences across Europe and the Nordics. The long-term agreement has already entered into force.


